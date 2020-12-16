Zoom to open R,D centre in Singapore, hire hundreds more By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York
SINGAPORE () – Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) Inc said it would expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new research and development centre, where it will hire hundreds of engineering staff.
The company is also doubling its data centre capacity in Singapore, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.