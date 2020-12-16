YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s New Vlog Has Fans Up In a Frenzy!

One of our favorite YouTubers is back and her fans are shocked about her newest vlog. She took a little time off from her story time videos, but she is doing them again and Twitter is going crazy about it all. The newest video is called “I Caught My Best Friend Hooking Up With My Man.” It has had millions of views and it looks as if she is getting more..

YouTuber Tana Mongeau: What’s It All About?

When Tana posted the video, she explained, in very specific details, what happened and how it all made her feel. In the video, Tana talked about three different people: Mindy, Jeff, and herself.

She has changed the name of her friend and her boyfriend. Clearly she changed the names to keep from starting any more drama, but we think that she will definitely get backlash if these two ever watch her videos.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau: A New Vlog Gets Fans Excited

In the story, Tana sees that her friend Mindy is giving Josh a lot of attention and she was unsure what exactly was going on with them. She didn’t think on it too much, but when she found the two of them in her house having sex, she felt incredibly betrayed.

The video that Tana did last about 35 minutes and fans keep watching it over and over again. This is when Twitter really started to explode. She has had a ton of responses to her newest video and some of the comments are pretty funny. One fan wrote, “I saw the word “STORYTIME” and clicked fast af, y’all are we getting storytime tana back?”

The comments just kept going too. Another fan wrote, “Tana uploaded this is literally the highlight of my day!” One follower wasn’t so kind to Tana’s ex and ex-best friend and wrote, “Absolutely f*****g HATE that people are like this because you are so f*****g great, I’d literally f*****g learn to be a lawyer so you can expose those bitches and be free.”

Tana’s fans immediately started to try and figure out who the people are in the video. Some think he is her ex-boyfriend, Modsun and they also think he wrote a song about her, but other fans think that her ex-boyfriend is really Josh Grekin and the best friend is Brooke Schofield. Tana has not denied these claims, but she stands by the names that she uses in the video.

