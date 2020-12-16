Your Wednesday Briefing

And now for the Back Story on …

What to know about the coronavirus vaccines

Vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech are rolling out to health workers in the U.S., Britain and Canada, with Singapore having just approved it this week. Our reporters have answers to your questions about the vaccines.

I had Covid-19 already. Do I need the vaccine?

It’s safe, and probably even beneficial, for anyone who has had Covid to get the vaccine at some point, experts said. Although people who have contracted the virus do have immunity, it is too soon to know how long it lasts. So for now, it makes sense for them to get the shot.

What about women who are pregnant or breastfeeding?

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult with their obstetricians and pediatricians about whether to get the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine has not been tested in pregnant women or in those who were breastfeeding, and federal health officials have not issued any specific guidance. By the the vaccine is available to pregnant essential workers or to women in the general population, there should be a lot more data available.

When will vaccines be available for children?

So far, no coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children. New vaccines are typically tested on adults before researchers start trials on children, and coronavirus vaccine developers are following this protocol.

Will it hurt? What are the side effects?

The injection into your arm won’t feel different from any other vaccine, but the rate of short-lived side effects does appear higher than a flu shot. Tens of thousands of people have already received the vaccines, and none of them have reported any serious health problems. The side effects, which can resemble the symptoms of Covid-19, last about a day and appear more likely after the second dose.

