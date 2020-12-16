Your Thursday Briefing

Lockdowns and vaccines in Europe

Even as vaccines show promise, the coronavirus is continuing to surge across Europe.

Sweden imposed new restrictions as a second wave of the virus caused cases to spike. While the country previously eschewed lockdowns, fueling criticism of the government, Sweden recalibrated its approach, closing some schools and limiting public gatherings.

Germany started a strict lockdown on Wednesday that will be in place through Jan. 10, after weeks of milder restrictions failed to slow the spread of the virus. Also on Wednesday, pubs and restaurants shut down in London.

In encouraging news, more than 137,000 people in Britain received the Pfizer vaccine in the first week of the country’s mass inoculation program. Emergency approval for the vaccine in the 27 countries of the European Union could come as early as Monday, when the European Medicines Agency meets.