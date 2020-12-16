Young Buck Details Cash Money Exit

Young Buck sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad, where he opened up about his brief stint at Cash Money Records.

Buck spent four years with the label as an unsigned artist.

“I was getting lost more and more and more. I think with all the success that was coming with them, and Baby having to stay — and I understand it now,” he told Vlad. “At the time I didn’t understand it, just to be honest, but, like you said, they were dropping all of these different albums and Baby was basically chasing the success with the artists that was actually winning. I don’t think he was looking to actually take the time to try to get another artist established when he already got a group that’s doing so much, and I made my own decision to say, you know what? Lemme just get up out this loop.”

It seems his exit from Cash Money was far more amicable than with G-Unit Records. His beef and legal issues with 50 Cent are ongoing.