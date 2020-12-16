‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Prison Scene Is Really Just A Bad Dream

‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that there are some rumors going around the Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) prison scene in the previews for this week is really just a bad dream. Viewers think that this is either a vision or dream that Billy has imagining if he really got arrested.

It’s a projection of how he would react and how he believes that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is responsible for setting him up. So if this is just a dream or vision, what’s really going to happen to Billy?

‘Young And The Restless’ Rumors: Billy’s Prison Scene Is Really Just A Dream!

One viewer wrote, “This scene is a dream I bet. I also think Alyssa was the one who tried to shoot Adam for revenge on killing her Dad. And now she claims she is a “witness” to frame Billy.”.

Do you think there could be some truth to this idea and is Alyssa Montalvo (Maria DiDomenico) going to be the eye-witness, and if so, why would she agree to something like this after doing the huge piece for Billy and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil)? We can only assume Victor is behind this, right?

What do you think? Do you think Victor really set up Billy? Let us know in the comments below.

'Young and the Restless' weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times.

