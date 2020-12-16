‘You Better Believe’ Erika Jayne Is Going to Talk About All of Her Divorce Drama Claims Lisa Rinna

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne announced in November that she had split from her husband of 21 years, powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi. While she has yet to speak out publicly about her divorce, Erika’s co-star Lisa Rinna promises that she will have a lot to say when the time is right.

‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Erika Jayne’s split from Tom Girardi will likely play out during season 11 of ‘RHOBH’

Because of his big time job, Tom has rarely appeared on RHOBH alongside his wife since she joined the series in 2015.

“People are always like, ‘Oh, you guys don’t see each other a lot.’ But when we do see each other, it’s 100 percent, full-on attention,” the Pretty Mess author said in 2017. “This is what people don’t understand. It’s not a detriment to the relationship. It’s better than someone being in your face all the time and you’re not even present.”

Erika says that during their first ten years of marriage, she was always by Tom’s side. She even pointed out that she was “the first lady of a couple legal organizations.” However, an insider says that in recent years, Erika and Tom had “an unconventional marriage” and spent a lot of time apart.

According to US Weekly, it’s very likely that Erika and Tom’s divorce will play out in front of Bravo cameras during season 11, which started shooting in October.

Tom Girardi is facing accusations of embezzlement

After Erika decided to end her marriage to Tom in November, he was hit with a huge lawsuit and some serious allegations. According to TMZ, earlier this month a judge in Chicago seized Girardi’s assets after he was accused of withholding $2 million in client funds following the Lion Air Flight 610 crash in 2018.

Tom is facing a lawsuit that accuses him of embezzling money that was intended to help the families of the Lion Air victims. Federal court documents claim that Erika and Tom’s divorce is “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their money.

The suit also alleges that the former couple is “on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

The judge who froze Tom’s assets says he acted in an “unconscionable manner.” He also referred the matter to the US Attorney’s Office for a possible criminal investigation.

Lisa Rinna promises that Erika Jayne is ready to talk in the new season of ‘RHOBH’

Tom’s lawyer Keith Griffin has claimed that his client was secretly hospitalized for a “serious illness” back in July. Which was the reason he hasn’t paid some of the families in full. Court docs show that Tom allegedly “couched everything” related to the Lion Air crash because of his illness. He says he was in the hospital and away from his firm for several weeks.

Tom called into the recent court proceedings instead of appearing in person. The LA Times reported that Griffin believes Tom needs a mental examination.

“I’m unsure that he understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation,” Griffin told the judge.

Griffin also told the court that he couldn’t explain why such a large amount was still owed to certain clients. But, he did make it clear that Tom didn’t have the $2 million. Since his firm shockingly has only $15K in the bank.

The drama is far from over, and Lisa Rinna recently promised fans on social media that Erika will be telling her side of the story.

“You better believe she’s going to talk about,” Lisa wrote.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2021.