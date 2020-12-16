Wonder Woman 1984’s opening scene is totally awesome

In Wonder Woman, we are introduced to the mythical island of Themiscyra, where a bunch of Amazonian warriors live an essentially immortal life full of weapons training, horseback riding, and other exercise routines that they carry out far from “Man’s World.” Once Steve Trevor shows up, things fall apart, soldiers descend, and some of the long-lived Amazonians die — including Diana’s long-time trainer Antiope (Robin Wright).

Wonder Woman 1984 actually opens back before any of that. We see a young Diana running through the forests of Themiscyra, with her adult self providing a voice over. Notably, Diana’s narration talks about how she wishes she’d watched more closely to learn the lessons she would need later. Naturally, we’re thinking this opening sets up some of the challenges we’ll see Diana face later.

Most of the three minutes, however, is action. We see the Amazonians flying through the air using their lassos, riding standing up across two horses, climbing up waterfalls, and cooperating in what appears to be Amazonian rugby. None of that may seem important, but we suspect that many of the major action set pieces later in Wonder Woman 1984 will mirror this sequence.

Antiope does impart one phrase of wisdom: “Greatness is not what you think: Pace yourself and watch.” Young Diana proceeds to run in a race with the other Amazons who are all easily three times her size. Perhaps, later in the film, we will witness Diana fall flat on her face by rushing into combat with Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig).

Regardless, we’re excited to see how the action sequences play out when Wonder Woman 1984 releases at long last in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, 2020.