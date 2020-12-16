Why Virgil from The Walking Dead looks so familiar

Kevin Carroll’s résumé dates back all the way to 1994. In the early years, he could mostly be found in short films and one-off appearances on television shows, but he did have the role of the cab driver in Being John Malkovich, perhaps a signal of great things to come. His first substantial role came when he joined the cast of season 2 of HBO’s underappreciated The Leftovers.

The Leftovers takes place in a world where 2% of the population has mysteriously vanished rapture-style from the face of the Earth. Its story focuses on those left behind as they try to pick up the pieces of their lives and their emptier world. Carroll plays John Murphy, an angry man who initially works as the chief firefighter of Miracle, Texas, but later becomes a fraudulent fortune teller in an attempt to scam people out of their money. He does quite well providing “answers” in a world where they’re few and far between. He eventually marries Laurie (Amy Brenneman), who helps John act calmer and more collected.