Why this Montana crypto miner refuses to pay a $3.7M power bill By Cointelegraph

Why this Montana crypto miner refuses to pay a $3.7M power bill
Project Spokane, a Montana-based mining firm that has been sued by tribal-owned electricity company Energy Keepers Inc. for $3.7 million in unpaid power bills, claims the debt is not its responsibility.
On Dec. 14, Project Spokane requested that a Montana federal judge nix the lawsuit, asserting that Hyperblock LLC — a company that purchased most of the mining firm’s assets in 2018 — is liable for the debt.
