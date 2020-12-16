Why Parks & Rec fans worry about Ron’s family life

Thankfully, Diane’s absence most likely has nothing to do with a marital spat between her and Ron. Quite simply, actress Lucy Lawless’ schedule became far too busy for her to return to what amounts to little more than a Parks and Rec guest role, final season or not. Not that she was ungrateful for the opportunity to be on the show or anything like that, but duty calls.

At the time, Lawless had a recurring role on horror show Salem as Countess Palatine Ingrid von Marburg, a witch dedicated to resurrecting the devil and becoming the queen of his human host (that sort of gibberish wouldn’t fly with Ron, so be thankful he met Lawless as Diane and not as Ingrid). She had also just signed up for Ash vs Evil Dead as Ruby Knowby, who has connections to characters that previously appeared in the franchise. Even after Parks and Rec officially ended, Lawless landed other roles that would’ve prevented her return as Diane — including the starring role of Alexa Crowe on crime drama My Life Is Murder.

That’s it! A nice and simple explanation, which the taciturn Ron would undoubtedly appreciate.; as the character himself might’ve put it, “She’s busy. End of conversation.”

Lawless’ next role will be voice acting Nunchuk in the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru, and her schedule isn’t likely to become any less busy after that.