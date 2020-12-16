Why Michelle Gomez doesn’t consider Sabrina canceled

In the Netflix series, Gomez plays Ms. Wardwell, a teacher at Sabrina’s human high school, Baxter High. Ms. Wardwell is also known as Lilith … who’s also known as Madam Satan. She assists Sabrina in fighting against the Dark Lord and his patriarchal system of power.

Gomez, whom many may also recognize as Missy from Doctor Who, shared with Digital Spy that the cast and crew of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina “don’t feel like we were cancelled.” Going into detail, Gomez pointed out, “We did four seasons, and apparently, Netflix only ever does two.” (She’s not wrong — the streamer has a history of canceling series after only two seasons.)

She added that instead of lamenting the possibilities of future seasons or what they might’ve missed out on, the cast “felt like we’d met our criteria” and fulfilled their own expectations of what the show was supposed to be. Gomez also explained that the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in March 2020 put in the cast and crew’s minds the possibility that the show was “going to have to go dark.” Elaborating, Gomez explained that “it takes a lot of energy and money and effort to get something like that back up on its feet again.”

No matter the reasoning for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ending, Gomez and the rest of the cast are clearly proud of all the show has accomplished throughout its run.