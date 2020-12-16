Why doomsday housing forecasts have proven wrong — for now

Article content continued

Did the forecasters get the markets wrong? Or might it be too early to celebrate?

In addition to CMHC, others, including the National Bank of Canada and Fitch Ratings Inc. have forecasted that housing markets will decline in 2021.

Forecasting is more of an art than science. George Box, a famed statistician who devised innovative forecasting tools, has warned that all (statistical) models are wrong, yet some are useful. But distinguishing wrong forecasts from the useful ones is even more challenging than forecasting.

Essentially, statistical forecasts project the future by relying on past trends. Sometimes, the predictions depend solely on the past realizations of observed indicators, such as housing prices. At other times, forecasters use additional relevant data to inform their statistical models. For example, someone might also include information about mortgage and unemployment rates when determining future housing prices or sales.

Forecasts based solely on previous observations assume that the past holds the key to the future and that nothing else is required. If other variables inform the model, the forecaster must make additional assumptions about what the future might hold for those variables. The latter type of model would forecast the future based on the past (housing prices or sales) and the assumptions made about supporting indicators such as the mortgage rates.

If this isn’t complex enough, consider that forecasts also differ based on the statistical method used. Projections are often based on partial equilibrium models, where a small set of variables is assumed to capture economic or social behaviour in a market. Others are estimated by general equilibrium models, which try to analyze the entire economy.