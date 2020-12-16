Why Austin Powers masks in Baby Driver’s heist scene?

With a movie in production, but without clearance for the bit, Wright turned to Mike Myers and Warner Bros., the studio behind Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Myers agreed to let his likeness be used in the film, and even quipped to THR that, “I’m equally proud of my work as the killer in Halloween as I am for my work in Austin Powers.”

In response to Nicotero’s post, Wright again confirmed the story, and added that there were no hard feelings toward the rights holders of the Halloween Michael Myers mask. Instead, on Twitter, he noted the mask has not been licensed out to other projects to keep it special for the Halloween movies. He also expressed respect for preserving that mystique of the Michael Myers character.

Though the Halloween mask did not make it into Baby Driver, Wright did end up with one of the KNB creations for his own collection. As for the Austin Powers mask, Wright told THR it was definitely used to great effect by Foxx.

“The other funny thing about it that was once Jamie [Foxx] was in the mask, he started providing extra dialogue, so there are a lot of extra Austin Powers-isms,” said Wright. “It was funny to have Jamie Foxx, Oscar-winning actor, wearing a rubber Mike Myers mask.”

To cap off the strange tale of two Myers masks, Edgar Wright tweeted a video on October 2019 of Jamie Foxx dancing up a storm during a Baby Driver costume fitting — dressed in the Michael Myers Halloween mask. So if the old proverb is true that necessity is the mother of invention, then perhaps not getting clearance rights is the driving force of comedic bits, and a lot of social media fodder.