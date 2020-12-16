Who’s Playing Whitney Houston In Whitney Houston Biopic

“I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”
According to Variety, Naomi Ackie is in final negotiations to portray Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which is set for release in Thanksgiving of 2022.
Ackie recently starred in Small Axe and The End of the F**king World, as well as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston,” Meghie said in a statement. “Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”
Music mogul Clive Davis, who’s acting as producer of the film, also said that “Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine.”
“Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”
A legendary star like Houston deserves nothing less than legendary treatment when it comes to having their story put forth on the big screen — and hopefully I Wanna Dance With Somebody will honor her memory with honesty and respect.
