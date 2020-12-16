What the Witcher fans need to know about the Scoia’tael

Also known as Squirrels (because of their forest lifestyle, and squirrel-tail fashion) the Scoia’tael were introduced in the 1994 book Blood of Elves, Sapkowski’s first novel in the Witcher Saga following his Witcher short story collections. They are a guerrilla army of elves, dwarves, and halflings.

What began as a protest movement of rebel elves fighting against non-human discrimination, evolved into a violent force. Collectively, they hate humans, and carry out attacks against the “Nordling” humans in the Northern Kingdoms. Elves have been treated as second-class citizens in the world of The Witcher, and depending on one’s perspective, the Scoia’tael are either freedom fighters or terrorists.

Tactically, the Squirrels do sometimes operate as a larger group, but they are typically sorted into independent brigades called “commandos,” with these units broken up by task. Some of their special task forces focus on assassinations, espionage, and battlefield diversions. The Scoia’tael are known to be highly mobile, and will lie in wait in the forest to ambush and plunder squadrons, caravans, and royal escort missions. Because they are outlaws, they must deal with dodgy smugglers to obtain their weapons and supplies.

Though the Scoia’tael is a rebellion, they have aligned with the Nilfgaardian Empire — a population dominated by humans who mix with elves more than a thousand years before the show’s events. The alliance fought against the North, and the Squirrels’ service led to elves regaining the region of Dol Blathanna. Meaning “Valley of Flowers” in the elven tongue, Dol Blathanna is to be a sovereign realm for Free Elves, but the Scoia’tael are not celebrated as heroes. Despite their loyalty to the Empire and their elven sorceress-queen, the Scoia’tael are branded war criminals.