What Lisa LoCicero Really Thinks About Those Olivia and Ned Scenes

Lisa LoCicero has been on General Hospital for over 10 years. In this time, Olivia Falconeri, her character, has become an integral part of the show’s canvas. In particular, there have been fan-favorite scenes on the show recently that Olivia has shared with her on-screen partner. LoCicero dissected these scenes in a new interview.

Lisa LoCicero plays Olivia Falconeri on ‘General Hospital’

The character of Olivia was introduced on the show as the cousin of Connie Falconeri aka Kate Howard. LoCicero appeared as Olivia for the first time in 2008 and has been playing the character on the show uninterrupted ever since.

She first popped up in Port Charles for Kate’s wedding to Sonny Corinthos. Olivia just so happened to be involved with Sonny when they were all teens in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. It was revealed that Olivia had a son, Dante Falconeri, with Sonny when she was 15. However, she kept the secret from them both for years and they never knew the truth until much later.

The character is known for having her romantic relationships with Sonny, Johnny Zacchara, Steve Weber, and Ned Quartermaine. Other than Dante, Olivia also has another son, Leo Falconeri. Leo is the result of a one-night stand with Julian Jerome.

Lisa LoCicero on the recent scenes between Olivia Falconeri and Ned Quartermaine

On the show recently, LoCicero has been given a lot of great material to work with, especially in some of the scenes she’s had opposite Wally Kurth, who plays Ned. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she discussed these scenes and more.

She explained, “I have been so blessed with my scene partners on this show and watching Wally play — because I know what he’s playing is intense guilt — is like, ‘Wow, he’s really good at that!’ Playing drama between Ned and Olivia is great because we do spend so much time being happy and lovely and being the talk-tos for other characters, always having the right answers to things — which is great, and is also very important on the canvas. But you do have to shake things up a little bit, and he’s such a great person to shake things up with because he has a great ability for pathos and emotional availability.”

For fans who are really digging what’s been going so far, the actress teases that this is just the beginning and that there is more in store.

“It really has been great and I’m sure there is more of that coming up,” she continued. “I think they’ve written the conflict between them very realistically, when Olivia was feeling, ‘You haven’t been there for me.’”

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.