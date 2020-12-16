What Jake Johnson would look like as Peter B. Parker

Jake Johnson broke out in a big way with a leading role on the hit Fox series New Girl before going on to feature-length films like Jurassic World and The Mummy. He also provided the voice for Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. His character is a washed-up version of the superhero who gets transported out of his reality to teach Miles Morales what it truly means to be a hero.

It would be a fun Easter egg and a great way to truly include every version of Spider-Man in the upcoming film by giving Jake Johnson the chance to appear as Peter B. Parker in the sequel to Far From Home. Artist ApexForm put together a rendering of what that might look like with the message, “At the rate of casting news and rumors for @marvelstudios and @sony @spiderman 3, [it’s] only a matter of time right? Jake be ready for that phone call.”

Unless dozens of Spider-Men come into the fold, it’s probably unlikely we’ll see Johnson don the superhero outfit. If anything, Johnson may receive a cameo in a different role just to give a subtle nod to his role in Spider-Verse. Even if he doesn’t show up, more than enough characters are popping up in this film to satisfy mounting fan enthusiasm. Seeing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield re-enact the Spider-Man meme where they’re all pointing at each other would be plenty for most.