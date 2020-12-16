What Is Tyler, The Creator’s Net Worth?

He’s a visual artist, known for his unique sound and music videos. However, Tyler, the Creator is also an actor and entrepreneur with his own clothing company and music festival.

What is this rapper’s net worth? Here’s what we know about the artist behind Igor and the song “EARFQUAKE” — Tyler, the Creator.

Tyler, The Creator is known as a rapper, musician, songwriter, producer, and actor

He may or may not be dating Jaden Smith. However, what Tyler, The Creator is best known for is his music, which, he predominantly writes and produces himself. One of his first songs released was the 2011 single “Yonkers.”

Songs like “EARFQUAKE” and “See You Again” earned well over 300 million plays on the streaming platform, Spotify. His recently released album, Igor, made it to the Billboard Top 200 music charts. Tyler, The Creator also earned several awards.

The artist Tyler, The Creator earned his first Grammy Award in 2020

Tyler, The Creator was on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list, earning recognition for his unique persona and music. He earned the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist and MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.

This artist even earned a number of Grammy nominations since his rise to popularity. His first win, (in the category Best Rap Album,) came in 2020 for his recently-released album, Igor.

That same year, he performed at the award ceremony, complete with fire and wigs. Although he was “very grateful” for the win, the category he won in felt like a “backhanded compliment.”

“It sucks that whenever we — and I mean guys that look like me — do anything that’s genre-bending or that’s anything they always put it in a rap or urban category. I don’t like that ‘urban’ word — it’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me,” he said backstage at the award show.

Tyler, The Creator accepts the International Male Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What is the rapper, Tyler, The Creator’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyler, The Creator’s net worth is an estimated $16 Million. Her earns most of his income from releasing music, including his full-length albums like the Grammy-award winning Igor.

In addition to his tours, he performed on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Music isn’t the only endeavour of this artist. Tyler The Creator launched his clothing line, GOLF WANG, which is a play on Wolf Gang, a phrase that was used a lot in Tyler’s early music.

This artist performed in several music festivals and even hosts his own, the Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This event happens almost every year, since 2012, inviting artists like Chance the Rapper, Post Malone, Drake, Solange, Juice WRLD, and Billie Eilish to perform.

Music by Tyler, The Creator is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms.