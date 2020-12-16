‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Who Exactly Are Moriah Plath’s Many Friends?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers indicate that Kim Plath said had me wondering just how observant Kim is as a Mom, She said “Moriah has a lot of friends and she never brings them to meet us.” but, earler in the episode, Moriah literally said that Max was her only friend.

I get that Kim gets text messages from everyone and their brother updating them on Micah and Moriah’s lives via social media, but, for those of us who follow the older Plath kids, we can all vouch for Moriah when we say that aside from Olivia we have only seen Moriah hang out with Micah, and Max.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Moriah has a lot of friends? Since when?

We have not seen any girl best friends, we have seen her cousins from Minnesota with her, but that was when she was staying in Minnesota.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Where is Kim getting this “lots of friends” thing from?

Maybe she’s seen her classes at work and think that Moriah’s classes that she teaches are just groups of friends that she gathers to do Yoga with. Seriously, that’s not it, Kim. You don’t get paid to teach your friends Yoga unless you happen to be a licensed Yoga teacher and your friends happen to be very, very rich.

I’m sure there are well off people living in Cairo somewhere, but I’m also sure that since Moriah is the one having to work two jobs that she’s not well-acquainted with any of them yet.

Also, did Kim just not pay attention for the last 17 years? She kept the girl cloistered away. I don’t get how on earth she’s thinking that Moriah has lots of friends. Sure, she has lots of followers on social media but that’s due to the show, not because Moriah was well-known previously.

Her social media followring shot up because of the show itself, and to my knowledge she’s never actually hung out with any of her followers, so Kim is kind of delusional there. That being said, I think that Moriah has the potential to make lots of friends, she has a great, fun personality! But I think right now her reluctance to open up is what’s holding her back. Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.