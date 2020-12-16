Let’s face it — most weeks, you’re not checking the game-day inactives for kickers. That’s usually reserved for “questionable” big-name RBs or WRs. However, in Week 14, Chase McLaughlin was replaced heading into the weekend, and Zane Gonzalez and Randy Bullock were scratched Sunday morning. Perhaps none of those guys were going to be started in the first round of the fantasy playoffs, but it should serve as a reminder that no matter how highly a player is slotted in our Week 15 fantasy kicker rankings, he’s a potential risk.

Fortunately, we once again had mostly good weather, and while that won’t be the case for every game the rest of the way, it’s reasonable to expect at least semi-favorable conditions for most of our top options this week. Twelve of our top 19 are playing in stadiums with a roof, and another is in Miami. Two others are kicking in Denver, which could easily see bad weather, but if it doesn’t, those kickers will have the added bonus of slightly easier long-distance kicks. (Update: We’ve removed Denver’s Brandon McManus from the rankings after he was placed on the COVID list on Monday. He could still play this week if he tests negative five days in a row. We’ve also removed Tampa’s Ryan Succop, who is also on the COVID list but could play this week.)

There are still a few potential weather risks, as Justin Tucker (vs. Jaguars) is in Baltimore, Mason Crosby (vs. Panthers) and Joey Slye (@ Packers) are in Green Bay, and Jason Meyers (@ Washington) is in Washington, but there are clearly plenty of solid alternatives in favorable matchups if you have to swap someone out because of injury or weather.

NOTE: We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 15 Fantasy Kicker Rankings