Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom’s Heart Out

Anna Leikovic, a 21-year-old medical student and wannabe influencer, used a kitchen knife to stab her mother before ripping her heart and other organs out while she was still alive.

According to a local report, the 21-year-old used a kitchen knife to stab her mother, Praskovya Leikovic, when the 40-year-old returned from a work stint in Germany. Believing her daughter was taking drugs, Praskovya reportedly arranged treatment for her, which caused her daughter to get angry.

Clouded with rage, Praskovya allegedly ripped out her mother’s heart, lungs and intestines and then calmly washed the blood off in the shower. She then went to meet her boyfriend after the grisly crime.

Anna is currently under arrest and “suspected of a terrible crime,” the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported, citing police. “She stabbed her mother with a knife and then cut out the heart of a living woman.”

The report added, “It is hard to believe but she cut out the heart in the most literal sense of the word.” Police spokeswoman Lyubov Yanak said, “The detainee is the main suspect. There is no likelihood of other suspects.”

During her appearance in court, Anna looked unapologetic after allegedly committing the brutal murder. When asked by a reporter whether she had mutilated her mother in a savage attack, she replied, “Goodbye,” while laughing.

Anna’s uncle Vladimir said of the victim’s relationship with her daughter, “This was a very good family.” He added, “Praskovya loved her daughter so much, and she spent as much time with her as she could.”

Vladimir was seemingly in disbelief over his niece’s alleged crime, saying, “It took two hours for the police to tell me Anna is the main suspect. I could not even imagine this.” He also denied that Anna had been put in rehab.