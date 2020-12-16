ViewSonic Introduces the ViewBoard Pen Display and ViewBoard Notepad Interactive Devices

Article content continued
ID1330ViewBoard Pen Display
- 13.3-inch interactive display equipped with a patented electromagnetic pen
- Delivers intuitive and accurate handwriting with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, along with +/- 60-degree tilt
- 250pps response rate minimizes latency to less than 30ms
- Ultra-thin design and weighs 1.8 pounds
- Supports HDMI/USB or 2-way Power with USB-C connectivity
- Compatible with Windows, MacOS, and Chome operating systems
- Available now for an estimated street price of $349.99*
ID0730ViewBoard Notepad
- A 7.5-inch interactive solution equipped with a patented electromagnetic pen
- Delivers intuitive and accurate handwriting with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity
- Pen also features real ink, and allows users to write or draw on real paper, while the pen strokes are digitized in real time
- Plug-and-play functionality with no driver installations
- Single-cable connectivity with a micro-USB cable to a PC or laptop
- Compact in size and lightweight at 0.4 pounds
- Compatible with Windows, MacOS, Chome OS, and Android 7.0+
- Available in December for an estimated street price of $69.99*
About ViewSonic
Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.
*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.
