ViewSonic Introduces the ViewBoard Pen Display and ViewBoard Notepad Interactive Devices

Article content continued

ID1330ViewBoard Pen Display

13.3-inch interactive display equipped with a patented electromagnetic pen

Delivers intuitive and accurate handwriting with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, along with +/- 60-degree tilt

250pps response rate minimizes latency to less than 30ms

Ultra-thin design and weighs 1.8 pounds

Supports HDMI/USB or 2-way Power with USB-C connectivity

Compatible with Windows, MacOS, and Chome operating systems

Available now for an estimated street price of $349.99*

ID0730ViewBoard Notepad

A 7.5-inch interactive solution equipped with a patented electromagnetic pen

Delivers intuitive and accurate handwriting with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Pen also features real ink, and allows users to write or draw on real paper, while the pen strokes are digitized in real time

Plug-and-play functionality with no driver installations

Single-cable connectivity with a micro-USB cable to a PC or laptop

Compact in size and lightweight at 0.4 pounds

Compatible with Windows, MacOS, Chome OS, and Android 7.0+

Available in December for an estimated street price of $69.99*

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005142/en/

Contacts

Joey Lee

JSL Marketing for ViewSonic [U.S.]

T: 310-592-1712

E: [email protected]

Caroline McGrath

CMM Communications for ViewSonic [Canada]

T: 416-972-1642

E: [email protected]

#distro