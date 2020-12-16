Vidya Balan Gets On Cleanliness Drive During Her Vacation

Vidya Balan is an apt role model and an aspirational figure with not just her acting skills but also her social activities. The actress took up the task of cleaning the vicinity during her vacation. She’s holidaying with husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur amidst the mountains to bring in their wedding anniversary.

And while the actress is supposed to enjoy her holidays, the environmental-conscious beauty decided to do something unique. She has always been vocal about social issues and makes it a point to contribute towards the betterment of the environment. Recently while on her break, Vidya Balan shared videos and pictures wherein she is clearing bottles off the mountains after a hike.

Vidya Balan who was on a hike was disturbed to see trash strewn around the picturesque mountains … so she got down to picking up bottles herself and posted the video on Instagram. She appreciated Exsul travels for their commitment to keeping Palampur clean in addition to affording people exciting outdoor experiences.



Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi and won praises for her performance. She will be next seen in Sherni early next year. She’s shooting for the film and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.