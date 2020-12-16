[VIDEO] ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3, Episode 4: Eddie & Drugs

RELATED STORIES

Eddie, that grabber-claw is supposed to be used for good, not evil!

All kidding aside, A Million Little Things‘ Eddie is in a real bad way in Thursday’s fall finale (ABC, 10/9c), as demonstrated by his behavior in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Last week’s revelation — that Eddie was not responsible for the death of his childhood friend, Alex — seems to have brought him little comfort. As we saw him lament to Katherine at the end of that episode, if he hadn’t been trying to figure out the truth/secretly convinced he’d killed her, he never would have been in the bar that night and wouldn’t have been struck by the hit-and-run driver who left him paralyzed.

In short: The in-recovery addict is (understandably) spiraling, and dealing with some very bad physical pain as well, and that translates into some shady business with his prescribed medication in the video above. When Katherine comes into the kitchen, will he tell her what’s going on?

Elsewhere in the episode, per the official synopsis: “Rome struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice, and Maggie continues her journey in England as she and Jamie grow closer than ever.” The hour also features Andrew Leeds (Bones), who guest-stars as Peter, a highly skilled music teacher who works with young artists.