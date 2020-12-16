Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor to resume shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo



Dharma Productions,rsquo; next Jug Jugg Jeeyo went on floors in Chandigarh a few weeks back. Little did they know that their shoot would come to an abrupt halt soon as their lead actors – Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor tested COVID-19 positive along with director Raj Mehta. A few days back it was reported that Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor have started shooting for their scenes under the baton of producer Shashank Khaitan. And now we hear Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor are soon going to join them.







The two actors have been tested negative and are done with their 14-day isolation. According to reports in a leading daily, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor will soon join the team to begin shooting for the film. A source close to the movie reveals more details to the daily, “While we resume filming today, Varun will join us on December 19. In the past fortnight, his symptoms have subsided and his antigen tests have been negative. He will take a final test today before reporting to the set tomorrow. The same holds true for Neetu ma’am.”



It is said that Neetu Kapoor has some four more days of work left for this schedule, which she will slowly try to finish it once she resumes work. For Varun Dhawan, things are going to be slower as fatigue is one of the most common symptoms for COVID. The actor will shoot for a shorter time and might even have some hours off after two-days of the shoot so that he doesn,rsquo;t over-exert himself and doesn,rsquo;t hamper his recovery. Varun Dhawan has been sharing pictures of indulging into yoga for a speedy recovery. Here,rsquo;s hoping that the team safely completes the shoot and the cast and crew remain safe amidst these critical times.

