UT Austin has stopped using a ML-based system called GRADE to evaluate applicants for its Ph.D. in CS following backlash, seven years after first introducing it (Lilah Burke/Inside Higher Ed)

Lilah Burke / Inside Higher Ed:

UT Austin has stopped using a ML-based system called GRADE to evaluate applicants for its Ph.D. in CS following backlash, seven years after first introducing it  —  U of Texas at Austin has stopped using a machine-learning system to evaluate applicants for its Ph.D. in computer science.

