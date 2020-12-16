UT Austin has stopped using a ML-based system called GRADE to evaluate applicants for its Ph.D. in CS following backlash, seven years after first introducing it (Lilah Burke/Inside Higher Ed)

Lilah Burke / Inside Higher Ed:
UT Austin has stopped using a ML-based system called GRADE to evaluate applicants for its Ph.D. in CS following backlash, seven years after first introducing it — U of Texas at Austin has stopped using a machine-learning system to evaluate applicants for its Ph.D. in computer science.
