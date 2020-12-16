Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Lesson learned? We’ll see…

Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro) is back in the house. But it might not be for long. Meanwhile, it seems Bárbara Albarrán de Falcón (Daniela Romo) is about to get a life lesson, while we get more terrible behavior from Linda Brown (Isabella Camil). And it seems the brothers are getting used to Eduardo Falcón Albarrán’s (Juan Diego Covarrubias) uselessness. Here’s what happened and what to expect tonight.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Back—for now

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Gemma made it back to Mexico City safely. And she was, as expected, not happy at all to see Levita Corona (Claudia Ríos). However, Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) apologetically told her she had no choice in the matter. Gemma’s a minor, and just keeping her at their house or hiring her again is illegal. Gemma’s not giving up, though. She made a big deal about staying in from of both woman, and they came to an agreement. It was too late to leave that night, so they can sleep on it and see where things stand later. We’ll see more of her situation tonight.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Twist of fate

Elsewhere, Bárbara got a bit of a lesson. But the jury’s out on whether she’ll learn or not. After her car accident, Bárbara’s in a stable, but delicate condition. She needs a blood transfusion, but the only kid with her type is in the States. We’ll get to that lo—er, character later. For now, the others are looking for a donor. They didn’t have to look long.

As luck would have it, Levita had confessed that she and Barbara are related while speaking to Ariadna. When she learned about Bárbara’s condition, she stepped up in spite of the fact Bárbara has refused to acknowledge her all these years. She has the same type, and Bárbara found out toward the end of the episode. We’ll see how she handles this one.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Still trash

Finally, let’s talk the trash son. Eduardo is beyond whipped and Linda is heartless. He saw his brothers were calling over and over. This clearly concerned him, but apparently not enough. He obeyed when she insisted he keep his distance from the family for now. She even went on about how they’re just calling to yell at him for leaving. We can’t wait for him to learn what happened. Let’s see if he gets a backbone.

As for his brothers? They seem to accept Eduardo’s unreliable and selfish. They seriously were like, “Eh. Mom’s got us, anyway. We won’t let her down.” This is going to be interesting whenever he bothers to call or show his face there again.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: What’s ahead

As for tonight, Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal the game is over. Bárbara learns Gemma is pregnant. Not only that, but that she’s Bárbara’s niece. This must go over great, because Gemma leaves the house. Meanwhile, Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares) gets back the DNA results and tells Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini) they’re not related. This is going to get ugly, because Dafne was already questioning her mother as to whether or not she’s Joaquín Falcón Ruiz’s (José Elías Moreno) daughter. We’re guessing this will lead to a lot of conflict there before the real story finally comes out.