Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Stupid is as stupid does, and Daddy Dearest strikes again

Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho) is a terrible man, and Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) is an idiot. Speaking of idiots, we have some Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) and Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) action.

Meanwhile, Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) continues to prove why she shouldn’t have anything to do with this case. Let’s take a look at what happened and what’s ahead.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Getting worse

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Eugenio keeps upping the bad dad ante. First, he had José Luis Velasco Rodríguez (Hernán Mendoza) inform Darío Ramírez (Iván Arana) there’s no help coming.

If he doesn’t take back his declaration, he’ll stay there in misery, because there’s no special treatment ahead. Not only that, if he thinks to disobey or finger Eugenio as he threatened? His mother’s dead.

We imagine Dario won’t take that risk. This could be what ends up redeeming this unredeemable character. At least, in the technical sense. We still won’t be impressed if he turns on Eugenio and helps the sisters.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Too dumb

In related news, Fabricio is a fool. Despite everything he’s learned about Eugenio, he’s buying into his father’s victim thing. Eugenio is good, but we think all his talk about this being Dario’s fault and they have no choice is ridiculous. He should see through it.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: More stupid

Speaking of stupid, Imperio de Mentiras spoilers indicate Leo and Elisa might have won the award. Despite knowing there was a wide search for Elisa now, he made a huge mistake. A motel employee come to the door and he didn’t even think to have her hide in the bathroom.

This woman actually said hello to her and everything. After, he chastised Elisa and said she needs to be careful and head to the bathroom next time. Right. Because he totally thought of that himself and asked her to do it.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Biased

As for the search for Elisa and Leo’s review, Cristina was back in action. She is convinced he’s helping Elisa and there might be others involved. So, she’s been going around the station asking questions and she’s clearly out to get them. This woman shouldn’t be anywhere near this investigation. We’re getting Days of Our Lives flashbacks here.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Tonight

Now, let’s look at the teasers for tonight. It looks like Mario Garduño (Ricardo Reynaud) will let Leo know Cristina suspects Leo of protecting Elisa. Because of this, he’ll ask Leo to come back to the station to calm any suspicions.

Later on, Leo will confront her and she’ll warn him she’s prepared to destroy his relationship with Elisa. And she wants to get him back. Meanwhile, she’ll figure out where Elisa’s hiding.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don't forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.