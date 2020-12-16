Uniswap tops $50B in lifetime volume, but where’s it coming from? By Cointelegraph

Uniswap tops $50B in lifetime volume, but where’s it coming from?
Leading decentralized exchange Uniswap has surpassed $50 billion in all-time trade volume, a major milestone for the DEX sector.
On Dec. 15, Uniswap creator Hayden Adams tweeted data indicating the platform has processed a life-time volume of $51.7 billion across 26,000 unique trading pairs — equating to nearly $2 million per pairing on average.
