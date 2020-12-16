UFC Chief Responds To Jake Paul Calling Him A ‘Bald B*tch’

Dana White, the current President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has responded to Jake Paul after the Youtuber called him a “bald b*tch” for saying that a fight between him and Conor McGregor would never be on the cards.

“I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out,” he said per CinemaBlend.

Jake Paul made the following remarks days ago:

“I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or probably jacking off cause you’re sick of f*cking your wife. I mean, she’s a four Conor, you can do better,” Paul fired off at McGregor. “My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning,” Jake continued. “The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered but you scared to fight me Conor. You’re ducking me ’cause you don’t wanna lose to a f*cking YouTuber — I just came off the eighth biggest Pay-Per-View in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog.”

He then addressed White: “Dana White, you’re a f*cking bald bitch.”