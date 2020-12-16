U.S. business inventories increase solidly in October By

© . Inventory is seen inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville
WASHINGTON () – U.S. business inventories increased solidly in October, suggesting inventory investment could help to keep the economy on a moderate growth path in the fourth quarter amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and lack of more fiscal stimulus.
Business inventories rose 0.7% in October after increasing 0.8% in September, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. October’s rise was in line with economists’ expectations. They were down 4.0% on a year-on-year basis in October.
Retail inventories rose 0.9% in October instead of 0.8% as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 1.6% jump in September. Motor vehicle inventories advanced 1.0% as previously reported.
Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.8% instead of 0.7% as estimated last month.
Gross domestic product rebounded at a historic 33.1% annualized growth rate in the third quarter, thanks to more than $3 trillion in government pandemic relief for businesses and workers. That followed a 31.4% rate of contraction in the second quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.
Inventories added to GDP growth last quarter after being a drag for five straight quarters. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are mostly below a 5% rate because of the outbreak in coronavirus infections and the largely expired fiscal stimulus.
Wholesale inventories jumped 1.1% in October. Stocks at manufacturers rebounded 0.2%.
Business sales increased 0.9% in October, matching September’s rise. At October’s sales pace, it would take 1.31 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.32 months in September.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.