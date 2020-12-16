Tyrese Gibson, Jahzir Bruno talk Christmas Chronicles 2

Do you guys have favorite Christmas movies that you like to watch that are traditional for you?

Tyrese Gibson: Christmas Chronicles.

Jahzir Bruno: Yeah. Christmas Chronicles and Elf. I love Elf.

Tyrese Gibson: Yeah. I love How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey.

Were you a fan of the original Grinch movie before that one came out?

Tyrese Gibson: Yes, I was. But I’m a Jim Carrey fan. I go all the way back to Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. I just love what he brings to comedy and humor. And I also think he’s a great dramatic actor, and I hope he gets more dramatic roles, because they all make a transition at a certain point, like Monique and Jamie Foxx. There’s only so many jokes you can crack before you’ve got to cross over to the other side.

Jahzir, you got to spend a lot of time onscreen with a couple of legends from Hollywood, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Can you talk a bit about what that was like?

Jahzir Bruno: Working with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, it was definitely an honor and I love working with them. They’re very cool to work around with. And they were the nicest people on set.

Did they bring anything of their own to the actual set, in terms of creating the characters or helping you find your character?

Jahzir Bruno: Yeah. Kurt would actually stay on set even when he wasn’t supposed to be. He would stay on set and help out. One time, we were originally just supposed to look at this little tennis ball that was supposed to be Kurt, but, he decided to come on set and he said his lines and we really had something to look at. So he really helped everybody out in the way. He’s a very good person.

You recently also starred in The Witches and were sharing the screen with Chris Rock, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway. What was it like crossing paths with these big stars, given you’re still early in your career?

Jahzir Bruno: Oh man, I loved working with them. Miss Octavia, she was so funny. She was the kindest person in the world. She used to take me some places. And Anne Hathaway, just so lovable. And I just loved working with them all. They were all very kind people.

So now you’ve worked with Tyrese, you’ve worked with Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, all these names, who is somebody else that you’d love to get the chance to share the screen with soon?

Jahzir Bruno: I would love to work with Samuel L. Jackson.

What’s a Samuel L. Jackson thing that he’s done that you really like?

Jahzir Bruno: Well, mostly his movies are a little adult. So I would love to be in a Marvel movie with him as he’s playing as Nick Fury. That would be great.