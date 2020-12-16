Two new coronavirus cases detected in Sydney

Two more people in Sydney have tested positive to coronavirus today.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s from the Northern Beaches are close contacts of each other and both returned positive tests today.

The pair visited a number of cafes and beaches at the weekend, NSW Health said.

The couple visited the Sneaky Grind Cafe in Avalon. (Supplied)

People who have attended the following venues are considered close contacts and should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result.

Palm Beach female change rooms – Sunday, 13 December 9-9.15 am

Coast Palm Beach Café, Palm Beach – Sunday, 13 December 10-11am

Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), Avalon Beach – Sunday, 13 December, 3 -5pm

Sneaky Grind Café, Avalon Beach – Monday, 14 December, 10.30-11am

People who have visited the following venues should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result:

Woolworths Avalon Beach – Sunday, 13 December, 12-5pm

Oliver’s Pie, Careel Shopping Village, Avalon Beach – Monday, 14 December, 9 9.15am

Everyone living in the Northern Beaches area should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received., NSW Health said,.

The two latest cases do not appear to be linked to this morning’s.

Earlier today a Sydney driver tested positive to COVID-19, breaking the state’s two-week run without any locally acquired cases.



The 45-year-old man, who drives international and other aircrew to and from the airport, tested positive to the virus this morning.



Health authorities were informed of the positive diagnosis at 7am today, meaning the case will be included in tomorrow’s figures.

