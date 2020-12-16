TV Ratings for Tuesday, Dec. 15: ‘The Voice’ Season 19 Finale

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week but still topping Tuesday in that measure.

Leading out of that, Big Sky‘s fall finale (3.9 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem) added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice‘s Season 19 finale did 7.1 mil and a 0.9 (read recap), dominating Tuesday in total audience (with CBS dramas on the bench). TVLine readers gave the season an average grade of “B+.”

FOX | Cosmos (1.2 mil/0.2) and NEXT (862K/0.1) both dipped, with the latter, at least, hitting new lows. Reminder for those 862,000: A new NEXT airs on Monday, followed by a two-hour series finale on Tuesday.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (704K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (372K/0.1) improved on last week’s audience lows while steady in demo.

CBS | The Play On musical special did 2.2 mil/0.3.

