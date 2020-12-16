Tron asks NY judge to turf ICO suit from Binance bag holders By Cointelegraph

Tron asks NY judge to turf ICO suit from Binance bag holders
The Tron Foundation has requested a New York federal judge dismiss a class action lawsuit alleging securities violations through Tron’s 2017 initial coin offering, describing the claims as “fatally flawed.”
The Chinese blockchain developer filed a motion to dismiss on Dec. 15, asserting that the case has “no connection” to New York. The foundation also emphasized that the lead plaintiffs did not participate in Tron’s ICO, and that they filed the suit roughly two years after the offering’s completion:
