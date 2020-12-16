Travis Scott Makes a Flirty Joke About Kylie Jenner On Instagram, Prompting Questions About Their Status

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have certainly had one of the most confusing celebrity relationships we’ve seen in a while. The two dated solidly for about two and a half years before they called it quits nearly a year ago. Since then, though, fans have been unsure of where the couple’s relationship stands. But Scott’s recent message poking fun at Stormi’s mom could be a hint to where the two stand today.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been at the center of reconciliation rumors all year

Jenner and Scott started dating back in spring 2017, shortly after she ended her relationship with rapper Tyga. Jenner and Scott moved quickly; she became pregnant about two months after they started dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018, and things were going well up until fall 2019. About a year and a half after welcoming Stormi, Jenner and Scott announced that they had ended their relationship.

Since then, though, the relationship status has been a bit confusing. Jenner and Scott were quarantining together at the beginning the pandemic, prompting reports that they were back together. Jenner also wrote a heartfelt birthday post to the rapper, only fueling the rumors that they were back on. Later in the year, Scott appeared in Jenner’s Instagram video of Stormi’s first day of school. Still, there has been no confirmation that they’re a couple once again.

Scott’s joking message to his baby’s mother might hint where the two stand

Recently, rumors have fizzled out a bit more about the couple’s supposed reconciliation. But Scott just posted a photo of him and his daughter to his Instagram, and his joke poking fun at Jenner could be seen as a flirty message. “Can’t wait for the holidays,” he wrote. “Ur mommy photos be blurry.”

It’s unclear if the message was just friendly banter, or if Scott was flirting with Stormi’s mom by making fun of her. Fans take every opportunity to discuss the couple’s relationship status, but even after months of speculation, nothing has been confirmed about where things stand.

The photo caption also hinted to viewers that Scott and Jenner could be spending Christmas together. Though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re back together, it at least means they’re still on good terms.

Some outlets have reported that things are getting worse between the two

Interestingly, sources close to the couple can’t seem to agree on Scott and Jenner’s relationship status. While some have said they have a strong friendship, others say things are only going downhill. As of September, there were reports that things were “shaky” between the couple, and that they weren’t sure what was going to come of their relationship.

More than three months later, though, the couple is making plans to spend Christmas together, so their relationship must not be as bad as some close to them are making it sound.