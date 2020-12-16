Tom Cruise Yelling At Mission: Impossible Crew

In an audio clip obtained by the Sun, Cruise expressed his frustration with people not taking the precautions seriously — especially since they’re filming a big-budget movie in the middle of a global pandemic:

We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!