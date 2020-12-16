TLC ‘Saddened’ to Learn of Jacob Roloff’s Alleged Molestation by ‘Little People’ Producer

Instagram

The son of Matt and Amy Roloff feels liberated after coming forward with his claims of sexual abuse by Chris Cardamone, who worked on TLC’s ‘Little People, Big World’ from 2007 until 2010.

Jacob Roloff has opened up about his experience as a sexual abuse victim when he was a minor. The former “Little People, Big World” star accused the show’s former producer Chris Cardamone of molesting him in a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 16.

Jacob claimed that he was molested by Chris, who worked as an executive field producer on the TLC show from 2007-2010, after “a long grooming process.” While he refused to divulge the details of his terrible experience, he hopes that Chris “is never allowed around children again.”

On why he decided to speak up about it now, Jacob said, “I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development.” Revealing that he started “contemplating about this statement” after he received a text message from Chris in November 2015, he added that he did not speak out sooner because “a child must process, and I needed silence and time.”

“By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly,” he continued. “This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about.”

As he continues his “contemplation on the voyeurism” of reality television, he concluded that “there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma.” Still, in the end he realized, “The profits were indeed sweet. The actual experience was more complicated.”

Jacob also stressed that “all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members.” He concluded his message with, “I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future. In solidarity with silent survivors, Jacob Roloff.” In the caption, he simply wrote, “Libertad,” a Spanish word which translates to “freedom” in English.

Jacob has got his family’s full support after opening up about his story of sexual abuse. Giving him moral support, his wife Isabel Rock left a comment below the statement which read, “Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife.” His mom Amy Roloff wrote, “I love you forever and always Jacob. im proud of you. Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore,” while his sister-in-law Tori Roloff simply added, “Love you, George.”

TLC has also responded to Jacob’s claims. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the network said, “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of ‘Little People, Big World’. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”