This theory about Henry Cavill’s injury is amusing fans

reported on Cavill’s injury with a YouTube video recounting the events. Though fans are aware that this is likely not the case, many joked in the comments that Cavill may have faked his injury in order to stay home and play the recently released game Cyberpunk 2077. The new video game came out on December 10, just a few days before news about Cavill’s leg injury broke.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game in which players take on the first-person perspective of a mercenary named V. The game was created by CD Projekt Red, the same company that developed The Witcher video game series, including the supremely popular and award-winning The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which came out in 2015. Although the Netflix series takes most of its story and inspiration from the book series, the creators made sure to include a few key details from the fan-favorite game as well.

Fans made sure to clarify that they’re just joking around, as Cavill is a well-known gamer, which is part of the reason he got involved with The Witcher in the first place. In particular, he recently got a lot of appreciation for a video he shared of himself building his own custom gaming PC.