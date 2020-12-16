This is what happened to the cast of Cry-Baby

Mona Malnorowski is perhaps the most one-of-a-kind character in Cry-Baby, a film full of remarkable individuals. Better known by her nickname “Hatchet-Face,” Mona is part of Wade’s gang, and is the loudest, most unhinged, and most confident member of the whole group. This is in spite of her appearance, which is not what would have been considered conventionally attractive in the film’s ’50s setting. Actress Kim McGuire held nothing back in her performance: “There’s nothing the matter with my face!” Hatchet-Face bellows at one point, “I got character!” After Cry-Baby, she acted sporadically over the next decade, appearing in episodes of Dream On and New York Undercover, and as part of the main cast of David Lynch’s surreal, short-lived sitcom On the Air. McGuire popped up in movies like John Waters’ Serial Mom and the erotic thriller send-up Acting on Impulse. But by the time the ’90s were over, McGuire was done with Hollywood.

McGuire went on to follow in the footsteps of her father, a public defender, and went to law school. She passed the bar exam in Alabama, Mississippi, California, and the District of Columbia, specializing in cases concerning abused children and women. The retired performer also started a children’s book publishing company and developed a strong social media following for her daily posts of inspirational messages. In 2016, McGuire died at age 60 after suffering from pneumonia.