‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) Says This Man Tickles Her Funny Bone

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers finds that star Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) is opening up about some of her favorite things. While there are fans out there who think they know everything there is to know about the actress, you’d be surprised to find out some of her likes and dislikes. Here’s what she has to say!

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest in a new interview, the beautiful soap star said that one of her favorite things to do as a child was to play Barbies. And just like so many other little girls out there, she had quite the extensive Barbie collection, too.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Star Brytni Sarpy Says This Man Tickles Her Funny Bone

When asked about who her favorite comedian is, Brytni responded with, “Dave Chappelle. He is a genius and one of the best, if not the best, comedians of our time. He is a comedian and storyteller that makes you think as much as he makes you laugh.”

She also said that a dream that she has often is quite an interesting, if not unsettling one for her. She said, “I have had the recurring dream of my teeth crumbling when I bite into something.”

Now, as far as the one ‘Young and the Restless’ co-star that she would like to know a little bit better, Brytni said that answer was simple. “Amelia [Heinle, Victoria] and I had a couple of scenes together and she is so much fun on set. I would love to know her better.” Seeing what kind of fabulous soap star Amelia Heinle is, it’s no wonder that Brytni wants to know her a little bit better!

'The Young and the Restless' airs weekdays on the CBS network.

