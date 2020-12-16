The Voldemort family connection in Half-Blood Prince

In the Half-Blood Prince, we see Tom Riddle Jr. as a troubled child and teenager before he became the most evil wizard of all time (they grow up so fast). In one scene, Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) visits 11-year-old Riddle in the orphanage, and explains to him about the magical world, inviting him to Hogwarts. In this scene, the young Riddle is played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Ralph Fiennes’ actual nephew.

Director David Yates told ABC News that it wasn’t just the family resemblance or straight-up nepotism that convinced him to cast Tiffin in the role. “I went for Hero because of this wonderful haunted quality that seemed to bring Tom Riddle alive on-screen … he got the corners and dark moods and odd spirit of the character,” Yates said.

Tiffin was only 11 years old when Half-Blood Prince hit cinemas. Since then, he’s taken those dark and brooding qualities into other projects, notably teen drama After, which is basically a more adult version of She’s All That. It’s adapted from a fanfiction written on the online platform Wattpad by Anna Todd, about Harry Styles: yes, the same Harry Styles who beat out thousands of actors for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

After was panned by critics (some of whom accused it of glamorizing abusive relationships) but proved so popular with its target audience that a sequel, After We Collided, was released in October 2020, and two more — After We Fell and After Ever Happy — have been confirmed as forthcoming, also based on Todd’s series. One thing’s for sure: Tiffin’s fans aren’t thinking of him as a moody little 11-year-old anymore.