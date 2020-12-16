The violent Amazon series that President Obama loves

The Boys tells the story of a world where celebrity superheroes, known as “Supes,” are actually corrupt and evil, leaving the fate of the world up to a renegade group known as The Boys — led by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher — to expose their true natures. In the show’s second season, the stakes get even higher as The Boys find themselves on the run from the law, and as it did in the first season, it exposes the pitfalls of social media, the questionable concept of celebrity, and asks what it really means to be a “hero.”

Meanwhile, in Watchmen, Damon Lindelof’s groundbreaking adaptation of Alan Moore’s classic graphic novel, Lindelof offers a brand new take on familiar material, envisioning a world where superheroes live in hiding and society is overrun with evil forces and white supremacy.

Despite the gore featured in both The Boys and Watchmen, it makes perfect sense that an intellectually curious man like Obama would enjoy both shows, and he also name-checked some shows that may not surprise you. Obama also mentioned the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, “because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream,” and the fourth and final season of The Good Place, which he described as “a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions.”

If you want to visit — or revisit — any of Obama’s favorite shows, The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime, and you can find Watchmen on HBO Max. Meanwhile, The Good Place is available on Peacock, and seasons one through four of Better Call Saul are on Netflix now.