The untold truth of X-Men: The Animated Series

In the 1980s, Margaret Loesch worked as a producer in television animation, helping to get shows like G.I. Joe, Muppet Babies, and Transformers on the air. All those shows were huge hits, but Loesch still couldn’t get her passion project off the ground — a cartoon adaptation of Marvel’s X-Men comics.

But while working at Hanna-Barbera, which made a short-lived Incredible Hulk cartoon, she met Marvel’s prolific creator and company face, Stan Lee, and pitched him on an X-Men show. “It’s really about a group of disenfranchised teenagers, and a lot of teenagers feel that way,” she recalled telling Lee in the book Previously on X-Men. “So why wouldn’t this be a hit with kids?” The Marvel magnate was convinced, and the two set out to pitch an X-Men show. At various points, ABC, NBC, and CBS all passed. An executive at the latter told Loesch that “the only people interested in comics are 18-year-old nerdy boys” and that comics didn’t tell “stories that are suitable for television.”

Loesch had all but given up on the idea of getting X-Men made by one of the big three networks … until a fourth broadcast network emerged. Loesch was made head of Fox Kids, the division of the Fox network responsible for its Saturday morning lineup. In a position of getting to decide what cartoons got made, she commissioned an X-Men series in 1992, as soon as it was possible for her to do so.