The untold truth of Cyberpunk 2077

A game is only as good as the characters’ facial animation — if it’s poorly done, it can be a distraction at best, and pushing extreme edges of the uncanny valley at worst (remember the horror show that was Mass Effect: Andromeda?). Cyberpunk 2077 contains massive amounts of dialogue — more than 1,000 non-playable characters roam the streets of Night City, waiting to be engaged in some manner.

That’s a whole lot of facial animation that could go wrong, and yet CDPR managed to pull off realistic-looking expressions and emotions in Cyberpunk’s numerous cast of characters. It’s impossible to perform facial motion capture for that many individual people — the logistics alone, especially during a pandemic, would have been insurmountable. On top of that, each character has to be animated for every single language the game has been localized for — which is pretty mind-blowing considering Cyberpunk’s language support spans the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, Oceania, and South Korea.

Rather than being limited by the traditional route, a revolutionary facial performance software called JALI provided a solution by employing machine-learning-based software for automated facial animation. Facial performance automatically generates on a character based on the audio, dialogue, and speech of the voice actor. Even better, the technology allows animators to retain full control over the automated result, so they can final edit it as they wish.