The subtle Star Wars reference in Men in Black

As intriguing as it is to see Lucas shown in the MiB surveillance files, the Star Wars universe is actually established within Men in Black canon a few minutes earlier.

The scene in question takes place right after Agent J — then still known as NYPD officer James Darrell Edwards III — aces his recruitment tests at MiB HQ. While the other candidates are ushered into a room for neuralyzing, Agent K offers him a job. But J still isn’t signing onto the whole notion of aliens on Earth, and asks to be escorted out. Agent K agrees, but first makes a coffee stop in the break room.

And that’s when we meet the “Worm Guys.” Agent J looks on, stunned, as K talks to the quartet of sarcastic, squirmy little dudes who smoke cigarettes, trade gossip, and spill coffee.

What’s so notable isn’t how the worms behave, but what language they’re speaking. When K interrupts them, they are heard saying, “wanga,” followed by a series of other alien phrases (which the agent seems to understand). Agent K retrieves his coffee, and departs as the worms continue to chatter in the strange language.

The moment passes so fast that it is easy to miss, but Star Wars fans might have found it familiar. While a direct translation isn’t known, the Worm Guys are speaking in the language known as Huttesse, famously spoken by intergalactic gangster Jabba the Hutt.