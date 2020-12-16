The Star Wars Easter egg you may have missed in Skyrim

Head for Bleakcoast Cove, in the northern region southeast of the city of Winterfell. This is also one of the locations on the “Animal Extermination” quest for the Companions faction, which has the Dragonborn eliminating dangerous creatures that menace the people of Skyrim. Here, the target is killing four Frost Trolls. Frost Trolls sort of resemble Wampas, the huge, hairy snow-loving monsters that inhabit the ice planet of Hoth — but that’s not all.

Inside the cave, there’s a headless human skeleton hanging upside down from the ceiling, trapped to the waist in ice. That’s a nod to the opening sequence of The Empire Strikes Back, when a Wampa mauls Luke Skywalker and drags him back to its lair to devour him. But unlike Luke, this poor individual was unable to free themselves and escape the Frost Trolls’ bellies. This stands as yet another reminder that telekinetic Jedi powers and a lightsaber really do make everyday life easier.