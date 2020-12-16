The Series’ and When it Will Be on Netflix

Many of Selena Quintanilla‘s fans have already binged watched Netflix’s Selena: The Series, which premiered on Dec. 4. However, the nine-episode series concluded years before the singer’s tragic death setting up a second season to tell the complete story of Selena‘s life.

Now, there are plenty of questions about part two of Selena: The Series including when it will be released and will the same cast members return? Here’s everything we know so far about the second installment of the drama.

Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla | Netflix

What will part 2 of ‘Selena: The Series’ be about?

The first season detailed the Queen of Tejano’s beginnings and rise to fame taking fans up to 1990. So part two will show more of Selena the superstar.

Writer and executive producer Moisés Zamora spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the evolution of Selena in season 2. He revealed that the intention is “to show that trajectory of Selena as she essentially is a married woman and starts her journey as a crossover artist.”

Unfortunately though we know there is a tragic ending on the horizon.

On March 31, 1995, Selena was shot in the back by Yolanda Saldivar, a close friend who was once the president of “Dreaming of You” hitmaker’s fan club. Selena was pronounced dead a short time later at the age of 23. The second part of the series will address the star’s death without making it the primary focus of Selena’s story.

Will it feature the same cast?

There won’t be any major cast changes in season 2, so expect to see Christian Serratos, Ricardo Chavira, Seidy López, Gabriel Chavarria, and Jesse Posey reprise their roles.

There was a change in who did the makeup in the second part of the series as Serratos, who plays Selena, insisted on doing it herself.

“[Selena’s] eyebrows and her eyeliner and her lips were so specific to me. But every time I did my makeup on set, it made me feel so much more like her,” Serratos told The Los Angeles Times. “That started off my day in character, going to work and doing my makeup. For season 2, I was like, ‘I want to do it. Selena did her own makeup, I’m doing my own makeup.’”

When will the second installment be on Netflix?

Christian Serratos | Netflix

The biggest question fans have is: When will part two of the series be available on Netflix?

While the official release date has not been announced, production for part one began in October 2019 more than a year before the series hit Netflix. When Serratos talked to The Los Angeles Times on Nov. 29 she had already wrapped filming the show’s second season (under COVID-19 guidelines). Therefore, if the streaming giant sticks to the timeline it did for part one, part two will be made available around the same time in late 2021.

Season one of Selena: The Series is currently streaming on Netflix.

