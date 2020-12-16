The ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Who Wore Mario Lopez’s Real High School Letterman’s Jacket

Though a Saved by the Bell reboot recently premiered on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, the original series will always hold a special space in fans’ hearts. The show starred Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Lark Voorhies, and Elizabeth Berkley as six friends — all with vastly different personalities — who scheme their way through high school debacles. Their friendships and romances remain at the center, as they confide in one another in this sweet, yet sometimes dramatic, sitcom.

‘Saved by The Bell’, Circa 1991 | NBC/Getty Images

Throughout the years, various reports have surfaced concerning the show, often commenting on the various “incestuous” behind-the-scenes relationships that defined the series. At one point or another, each cast member was with another. Rumor has it that if two people were hooking up in front of the camera, they were likely hanging out in each other’s trailers between takes. Yet, some romances were more than just brief flings. Mario Lopez and Tiffani Amber Thiessen had a “real” relationship — as far as “real” goes for teenage stars.

Mario Lopez talks about his relationship with Tiffani Amber Thiessen

In Saved by the Bell, Mario Lopez’s Slater and Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris were always vying for Thiessen’s Kelly. They fought for her affection and, in the end, Morris won the battle. Yet, in real life, Lopez stole Thiessen’s heart. Lopez explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Thiessen was his girlfriend at one point. He said:

“Just as a gentleman, I’m not one to kiss and tell ever…However, it wasn’t a hookup, but, you know, I’ve talked about this before, she was my girlfriend for a while, Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly…” Lopez | as qtd. by Today.com

Lopez went onto explain that, at the time, he and Thiessen were both also in school, which played a factor in how they publicly noted their relationship.

Tiffani Thiessen wore Lopez’s letterman’s jacket out and about

Lopez explained that he and Thiessen used the typical letterman’s jacket trick when it came to their romance. He said:

“It’s funny, ‘cause I went to regular high school and she used to wear my letterman’s jacket from my real high school and stuff…But now, she’s my dear friend and it’s funny ‘cause our kids actually play together. So, we’ll get together, our kids play together and stuff.” Lopez | as qtd. by Today.com

Today, Lopez is married to Courtney Laine Mazza and they have two kids together — Gia Francesca Lopez and Dominic Lopez. Thiessen is married to Brady Smith, and the couple has two children together: Harper Renn Smith and Holt Fisher Smith.